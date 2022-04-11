I’m not campaigning for Mohammed Salisu's inclusion in Black Stars - Asamoah Gyan

Mohammed Salisu rejects Black Stars call-up
Asamoah Gyan says Mohammed Salisu deserves Black Stars call-up
Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has refuted claims that he is part of those leading the campaign for Mohammed Salisu to be drafted into the senior national team.
The all-time Black Stars top scorer stated that he doesn't know Salisu and doesn't have a personal relationship with the Southampton defender.
However, Gyan stated that he won't rule out Mohammed Salisu for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar because a player who plays in the English Premier League and is currently one of the best in the league deserves a place in the Black Stars.
"I’m not campaigning for Mohammed Salisu. I don't know him from anywhere. I watch him as a fan because he is doing well at Southampton and he is one of the top three defenders in the Premier League and he is projecting the image of Ghana globally," Asamoah Gyan told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM.
He added that though Mohammed Salisu's performance warrants a Black Stars call-up, it is only the coach who can take such a decision.
"I don't know whether he wants to play for Ghana or not but I believe he should be added to the Black Stars team because being one of the best defenders in the Premier League can not be taken for granted. He is eligible to play in the national team per his performance if he is willing to play but the decision lies with the coach."
Mohammed Salisu is yet to play for the Black Stars despite several attempts from three coaches namely CK Akonnor, Milovan Rajevac, and Otto Addo who handled the team in the past.
- Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo returns from injury for Bristol City
- 2022 World Cup: We just have to be careful in our group – Osman Bukari cautions
- 'My only wish is to see Fatawu Issahaku become the next Ballon d’Or player of Africa' – Mohammed Gargo
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Sadiq hits brace, Kyereh bags 11th goal of the season
- Black Stars midfielder collapses in La Liga game
- Read all related articles