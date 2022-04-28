0
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports

Raiola 56789 Italian football super-agent Mino Raiola

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Raiola denies death reports

Raiola reportedly in critical condition

Haaland to join Manchester City

Italian football super-agent Mino Raiola has dismissed reports that he is dead.

The renowned agent said that the report are untrue, expressing grave displeasure at the rumors.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate,” he tweeted.

Reports went viral on various media platform that Raiola has died in Italy after battling a short illness.

However he has come out to dismiss the reports. According to renowned Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Raiola is in a critical condition.

“Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milano tells Ansa on Mino Raiola conditions: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

Raiola is an agent to some of the world's most celebrated stars including Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
