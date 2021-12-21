I’m not desperate for Black Stars call-up - Emmanuel Gyamfi

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Aduana Stars winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi says he is not desperate for a call-up to play for the Black Stars although he will be happy to get an invite.

The experienced attacker joined Aduana Stars from Asante Kotoko earlier this year before the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



At Aduana Stars, Emmanuel Gyamfi has excelled and is currently one of the most in-form players in the league.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview today, Emmanuel Gyasi says he is not thinking about the Black Stars for now.

However, he admits that it will be a delight to be invited to the national team.



“I am not desperate for a Black Stars call up but if the opportunity comes I will grab it. I am not obsessed about that, I just want to focus on my game but if the call comes, I will be happy,” the ex-Kotoko captain said.



This season, Emmanuel Gyamfi has scored six goals after making 8 appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Aduana Stars.