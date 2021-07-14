I'm not disappointed in Legon Cities for appointing Maxwell Konadu - Bashir Hayford

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford says that he is not disappointed in Legon Cities for appointing Maxwell Konadu whiles he is still at post.

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford has spilled the beans about his current plight at the ambitious Ghana Premier League club with the appointment of Maxwell Konadu as their new coach.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, the experienced trainer reiterated that he is not hurt at all with the Maxwell Konadu appointment.



"I am not disappointed in Legon Cities for appointing coach Maxwell as technical Director, how can I be disappointed, I'm not.



I have never said it anywhere that I Bashiru is disappointed in Maxwell appointment but I myself propose to embark on one month leave for Konadu to get a free hand to operate because coach Maxwell said he can't work with me whiles I am around."



"Coach maxwell declared that he can't work with me Bash".

Veteran Bashir Hayford came in to replace German-Bosnia coach Goran Barjaktarevic in November 2020, who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in Match Day two in the current season.



The former Kotoko, Ashgold coach has been in charge of the team for more than eight months but not much has changed as the team is heavily battling relegation.



With two matches to end the season Legon Cities appointed former Kotoko and Wa All Stars coach Maxwell Konadu who lost his first game against Elmina Sharks last Sunday.



In a short letter announcing the appointment of Maxwell Konadu, the club failed to mention Bashir Hayford and just said Maxwell Konadu had been brought in to augment the technical team.