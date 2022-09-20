'I’m not doing this to stop from him going with Ghana' - Spain coach on Nico Williams’ call-up

Nico Williams

The head coach of the Spain national team, Luis Enrique has given more explanation on his decision to invite Ghanaian attacker Nico Williams for upcoming games in the Nations League.

The Spain-born attacker who is of Ghanaian descent has been handed his maiden Spain senior national team call-up.



Since the call-up was made official, many have argued that Spain is looking to give chances to the youngster to stop him from choosing to play for Ghana just like his big brother Inaki Willaims.



Speaking on the matter, Spain coach Luis Enrique says that is not the case.



“I’m not doing this to stop from him going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” the Spain head coach said as quoted by British newspaper, the Guardian.

Luis Enrique added, “He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.



“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business.”



Already, Inaki Williams who has chosen to represent Ghana has reported to the camp of the Black Stars today as preparations begin for a friendly match against Brazil on Friday.