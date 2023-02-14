‘I’m not dreaming of GFA presidency again’ - Fred Pappoe

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, Fred Pappoe, has announced he will not run for the organization's presidency in the upcoming 2023 election.
In the past, Pappoe has sought the position and contested in the 2019 election, which was ultimately won by current GFA President, Kurt Okraku.
Okraku's four-year term is set to conclude in October 2023, with elections taking place in the next 8 months.
In an interview on Asempa FM, the veteran football administrator said he wants to focus on other things because he’s getting older.
“I’m not dreaming of becoming the Ghana FA President again. I’m getting older and I need to focus on other things,” he said.
