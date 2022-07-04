I'm not eager to play for Black Stars - Bechem United goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu

Bechem United goalkeeper, Abdulai Iddrisu

Bechem United goalkeeper, Abdulai Iddrisu, has said he is not eager about playing for the Black Stars.



Iddrisu had an astonishing season in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and was voted best goalkeeper at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.



When asked whether he is looking forward to an immediate Black Stars call-up due to his performance, Iddrisu said he is hoping to play for the national team but he is not anxious about a call-up.

"I'm a footballer and everybody is ready to join the Black Stars as long as you are a Ghanaian; that is if you want to represent our nation. I'm playing for Bechem United and hoping that whatever I'm doing is on the right course. I'm doing my best in training so if what the coaches need is what I'm doing right now and they give me a call-up, Alhamdulillah. But for now, it is not something I'm eager to be involved in," he told GhanaWeb.



Abdulai Iddrisu became the first goalkeeper to keep 18 clean sheets in 31 matches at the just ended Ghana Premier League. He won two man-of-the-man awards, conceding 18 goals.



Iddrisu's performance has earned him a call-up to Ghana's Championship of African Nations(CHAN) team, Black Galaxies as they prepare for a qualifier against Benin in July.



He is said to be on the radar of GPL giants, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak as well as Dreams FC.



