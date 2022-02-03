I’m not here to compete with anybody- Sulley Muntari after signing for Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari is the latest addition to the Accra Hearts of Oak team

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has sent a message to his new Accra Hearts of Oak teammates as he joins the team on a short-term deal.



The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner has returned to the Ghana Premier League twenty-two years after leaving Liberty Professionals to join Udinese in the Italian League.



Speaking to the club’s media channel after his unveiling on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Sulley Muntari has said that he joined Accra Hearts of Oak to help contribute his quota to the local game and not to compete with any individual for a position in the team.



“I’m not here to compete with anybody. I’m here to make sure that I do the right thing on the pitch and make sure that I’m ready to help my teammates with the experience I have gathered over the years.”



He also urged his teammates not to concentrate on the things happening around them as they fight to turn their season around.



“I want us also to focus on the things that happened in our own home and we are not going to look outside our team because we need to know that we are playing for Hearts of Oak and the club is huge.”



Sulley Muntari is expected to use his over twenty years of experience in football to help motivate the young players within the Hearts of Oak team to keep fighting for the league trophy despite being 5th on the league table.