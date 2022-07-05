1
I'm not in a hurry to join a big club because of World Cup - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah24 600x400 Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gideon Mensah plays in World Cup playoff against Nigeria

Gideon Mensah joins Bordeaux on loan

2022/2023 season to start in August

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah, dreams of playing for a club in the European elite leagues that will guarantee him playing time which will boost his chances of playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gideon Mensah who ended the 2021/2022 season playing on loan for French club Girondins de Bordeaux has returned to his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

The defender was instrumental in the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and wants to maintain his place in the team with consistent football club.

“Regarding the World Cup, I don’t think I am really pressed on going to a bigger club because I can go to a bigger club and will not have more games which means my call-up will be a bit difficult.”

“World Cup is around, I think we have five or six months to the tournament and after there is a transfer window again, so it doesn’t matter, it depends on what I am going to do at the World Cup and what is going to happen after the tournament,” he said as reported by footballghana.

