I’m not on Facebook; ignore any account bearing my name – Otto Addo

Otto Addo1 453x400 The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on behalf of the head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has said the coach does not have a Facebook account, thus, any Facebook account bearing his name is fake and should be ignored.

This fake page, according to the GFA, is being administered by either an or some unscrupulous and malicious individual(s) with no affiliation to the coach or authority to disseminate information or act on his behalf.

“The Facebook community and media are hereby informed that all posts emanating from this page or any other account are not from coach Addo,” the GFA said in a statement.

The impersonator, according to the statement, has the phone number +49231900200, WhatsApp number +1(213)2553324 and Email hiotoaddo@gmail.com, which are alien to the coach.

It said steps have been taken to inform the security agencies of this development.

Source: classfmonline.com
