I’m not on drugs – Ike Quartey reacts to social media rumors

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Ike Quartey has played down accusations that he is on drugs and is facing financial crisis.



Pictures of the former world champion have been making the rounds on social media recently with Ghanaians expressing worry over his new look.



Some have suggested that Ghana's fourth world champion looked like a drug addict and needed urgent help.

Others also attributed his new look to poverty as they believed he engaged in profligacy when he was at his peak.



But in a Joy FM interview, Ike Bazooka Quartey parried the allegations, stating that he is doing fine.



He allayed fears of ill-health and urged people to recognize that as he ages, his looks will change.



“By the Grace of God I am very comfortable and working on my hospital project. The fact that I decided to grow my hair does not mean I am on drugs. I am also growing and cannot look the same as I looked previously,” he said.



Ike Quartey was Ghana’s third world boxing champion and was known for his heavy punches. Preceding him are DK Poison, Azumah Nelson and Nana Yaw Konadu.