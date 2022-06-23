'I'm not proud of it' - Zidane opens up on World Cup final headbutt on Materazzi

A photo of Zidane's World Cup final headbutt on Materazzi

Aside from 'the hand of God', Zinedine Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi has been one of the most talked-about incidents in football and the history of the FIFA World Cup.



After scoring a 7th-minute penalty in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany against the Azzurri's of Italy, Zinedine Zidane was sent off with ten minutes to end the extra-time after headbutting Marco Materazzi.



It was not clear what Materazzi said that warranted such a reaction from him though the media reported that Materazzi goaded Zidane.



However, 16 years after the incident, the three-world footballer of the year has said that he is 'not proud' of the famous headbutt which ended France's dream of winning their second World Cup in 2006.

"I'm not at all proud of what I did, but it's part of my past," he said as quoted by lequipe.fr.



“Materazzi did not talk to me about my mother. It's true. But he insulted my sister, who was with my (tired) mom at the time. He triggered something by talking about my sister Lila," the football icon added.



The match between Italy and France in the 2006 FIFA World Cup became Zidane's last game as a footballer as he had already planned to retire after the tournament in Germany.



France without Zidane lost the 2006 World Cup to Italy after losing 5-3 on penalties.



