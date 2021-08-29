'I'm not scared of the competition at Kotoko' – Danlad Ibrahim on his loan move to King Faisal

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana U-20 goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has insisted that he did not opt to go on loan at King Faisal because he was scared of the competition at Asante Kotoko.

The highly-rated teenager after his exceptional performance with the U-20 team earlier this year returned to Asante Kotoko to compete with Razak Abalora, Kwame Baah, and captain Felix Annan.



Unsure if he will get playing time, he secured a loan move to King Faisal where he helped the team to escape relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Wontumi TV in an interview, Danlad Ibrahim has rubbished claims that he left Kotoko because he was scared of the competition.

“Playing time gives confidence alright but sitting at the bench doesn't mean I don't learn. I do learn a lot because I was with the club in the first round and I learn a lot from Razak Abalora.



“So in the second round, I decided to seek for a challenge to apply what I have learnt but is not like I was scared to fight for my position at Kotoko. I wasn't at all,” Danlad said.