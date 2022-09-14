I'm not the record goal-scorer in the Ghana Premier League - Ishmael Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo has refuted the claims that he holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Ghana Premier League season.

Ishmael Addo is touted as the man who holds the record for the most goals in a single Ghana Premier League season with 22 goals.



However, the former Black Stars striker has said that Bofaokwa Tano’s Dan Owusu holds the record for the most Ghana Premier League goals scored in a season and not him.



Ishmael Addo stated that Dan Owusu scored 28 goals in the 1976 Ghana Premier league season so his 22 goals can not make him a record older.



“[Charles Taylor] actually told me there is this Kotoko striker who scored 21 goals and that he is about to break my record. When he told me that, I asked myself, ‘so, how are Ghanaians taking this?”, Addo said.



“Personally, I wasn’t bothered because they were saying the guy is about to break my record. And I was saying I never even broke any record in Ghana. I only equalled Dan Owusu’s record by winning the goal king three times.



“So, if you guys are saying this guy is about to break my record, I don’t get it. I don’t even see myself sitting somewhere and having an interview and saying I broke Dan Owusu’s record. No! Nowhere have I ever said that. I only equalled it," he said in an interview with Joy News.

Ishmael Addo won five Ghana Premier League titles while playing for giants Accra Hearts of Oak.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:











JE/KPE