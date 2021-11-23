I’m not too disappointed we lost the CAF Women’s Champions League – Yussif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies Head coach, Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi wanted to make Ghanaians happy by winning the trophy

Hasaacas loses by 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final



Hasaacas are the champions of the Ghana Women’s League



Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yussif Basigi, has disclosed that he is not disappointed with his side’s failure to clinch the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.



Hasaacas Ladies came up in the finals with the South African football club, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the final of the tournament after excelling throughout the group stages.



Sundowns made the sunshine twice as hard on the Ghanaian ladies as they beat them 2-0 to lift the trophy at the expense of the Ghanaian side.

Hasaacas Ladies had wanted to win the trophy to make a huge statement after dominating the Ghana Women’s League and Zone B of the Women’s Champions League.



But despite the inability to clinch the title, Basigi has revealed that he is okay with the performance of his ladies.



“I’m not too disappointed,” Basigi said on TV3.



According to him, “I had wanted to win the trophy just to make Ghanaians happy because this brings about unity to the country so unfortunately, we couldn’t win it.”



