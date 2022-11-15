0
Menu
Sports

I’m not under pressure - Medeama coach David Duncan claims after club’s poor run of results

David Duncan B456789.jpeg Medeama coach David Duncan

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Medeama coach David Duncan has claimed that he is not under pressure despite the club's poor run of results in the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauves have suffered four consecutive defeats in the domestic top-flight, losing to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Asante Kotoko.

Medeama have managed just two wins in the six games played so far in the Ghana league. They currently sit 14ht position with 6 points.

Speaking after the side's narrow defeat to Kotoko, the former assistant coach of the Black Stars said he is not under pressure despite their unimpressive performance.

“I’m not under pressure because it happened in Leicester, it happened elsewhere, I mean this is not the first time something like that is happening in football. Even with coaches who perhaps begun a season with clubs so I can understand where the problem is coming from, so I am not worried at all”

Medeama will take on Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
Related Articles: