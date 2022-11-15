I’m not under pressure - Medeama coach David Duncan claims after club’s poor run of results

Medeama coach David Duncan

Medeama coach David Duncan has claimed that he is not under pressure despite the club's poor run of results in the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauves have suffered four consecutive defeats in the domestic top-flight, losing to Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Great Olympics, and Asante Kotoko.



Medeama have managed just two wins in the six games played so far in the Ghana league. They currently sit 14ht position with 6 points.



Speaking after the side's narrow defeat to Kotoko, the former assistant coach of the Black Stars said he is not under pressure despite their unimpressive performance.

“I’m not under pressure because it happened in Leicester, it happened elsewhere, I mean this is not the first time something like that is happening in football. Even with coaches who perhaps begun a season with clubs so I can understand where the problem is coming from, so I am not worried at all”



Medeama will take on Bibiani Goldstars in matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.