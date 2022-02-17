I'm not worried about Ghana - Nigeria coach Eguavoen

Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Technical Advisor of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Augustine Eguavoen is not too worried about Ghana ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles face Ghana in a two-legged encounter in March for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar.



The winner of both legs will secure qualification to the World Cup slated for November and December this year.



In a meeting between the playing body, the technical team and the country's Sports Ministry, the former Nigeria star indicated the side has got a team to beat Ghana and qualify.

“It is always an honour to serve the country. I was impressed with the high level of discipline and commitment of the players at the AFCON in Cameroon, and I feel privileged to lead the group”



“We have two tough games against Ghana next month but I am not too worried because we have a squad that knows it is a mountain that we have to climb”



“We have a good headache to deal with – which is a surplus of good players. I want to thank the Government and the NFF for all the support during the AFCON; we will need even greater support for the World Cup play-off.” He said.