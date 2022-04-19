0
Menu
Sports

I'm not yet finished at Hertha Berlin - KP Boateng

KP Boateng Sittig 610x400 KP Boateng

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng says that he is not finished yet at Hertha Berlin as some have declared with a starring display against Augsburg.

Boateng over the weekend proved that age is just a number as he helped his relegation-threatened side defeat struggling Augsburg.

It was their first away win in 6 months for Hertha Berlin and also under new coach Felix Magath.

The 35-year-old forward has barely featured for his side due to niggling injuries but over the weekend played 69 minutes for his side in their 1-0 win at the WWK Arena.

It was his first start for Hertha  Berlin since the last playing in October 2021 due to injury concerns.

"I've always said: I'll give it my all and I've been training hard for the past few weeks and today I was rewarded. The coach said he needed me and I think I did quite well," he said.

Boateng, who had won 86 per cent of his duels against Augsburg, took a bold approach on Sky.

"I don't look like a player who's already finished. I'm just happy, there was so much criticism against them The team and myself as well. The win was just mentally important for us."

Boateng was also happy about Magath's trust after meeting him before the game against Augsburg.

"The coach came up to me yesterday and asked me, a bit jokingly, where I would like to play. I said I'd like to play in the ten, that's my favourite position - and then he put me there and said, 'Do your thing, pull the team along, organize everything. He put me in charge and I think - no, I know - that we did quite well."

Boateng revealed he wasn't happy after getting substituted in the 68th minute.

"I was a bit sad, but he said it was for next week." Then it's off for Hertha against Stuttgart (Sunday, 5.30 p.m.) for the next basement duel. "So I hope that I can play again then," he ended.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia