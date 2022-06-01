'I'm only in Ghana for relaxation and to see some family and friends' – Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey

Youngster Tariq Lamptey has stated that he is in Ghana to see some family and friends after a long time as well as enjoy his summer holidays amidst the report of coming to meet Black Stars the technical team.

Lamptey is a long term Ghana target as the Ghana Football Association hopes he switch nationality to play for the Black Stars despite representing England’s youth teams.



The young man arrived in Ghana on Monday evening and was expected to meet the Ghana FA and the Black Stars coach but that seems to be unlikely.



In an interview with Joy FM, the 21-year-old revealed that his charity works, as well as time with friends and family, are the main reasons why he is in Ghana although he might go to watch the Black Stars play Madagascar if he gets the chance.

“To be honest, I just came back from holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season,” he said.



“To be honest, I just had to come just to… The season is finished now. It’s been a long, good season. I just came just to relax, just to try and do some charity work and see how the foundation is doing, see some family and friends, not think about football too much. Maybe, I know the game is on so if I have the chance to go and watch that will be good but not too much football other than that, just try and relax and do one or two things that I came here to do.”



Ghana is hoping to complete the switch of the player before the team starts preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.