I'm poised for the challenge – Asante Dinho exhibits readiness for Hearts of Oak success

Gideon Asante Dinho

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: phobianews.com

Gideon Asante Dinho was adjudged man of the match in Hearts of Oak’s first season victory against Bibiani Goldstars over the weekend following his stellar performance throughout the game.

The ‘Phobians’ humbled the Miners by 2-1 at the Ohene Gyan Stadium last Saturday in week 4 of the Ghana Premier League.

The midfield sensation joined the ‘Phobians’ prior to the commencement of the ongoing season and has already showcased the quality he’s got despite having more matches to spare.

His deserved man-of-the-match accolade got him in the headlines with most Ghanaian football fans admitting the fact that the boy will spur to the highest echelon of the game with the right guidance.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, the ex-star states the task in the rainbow shirt is really tedious but added he’s ever ready and poised for the challenge.

“I had a good game today due to the help of my teammates, our teamwork, focus, and determination powered me to this accolade.”

“I get so much motivation from people, my coaches, and lots of people to be able to play in the league. It isn’t easy at all, it is tough but I had to work hard and also psych myself up for the challenge.”

