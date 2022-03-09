I'm prepared to start against Nigeria - Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has set his sights on becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Attah, who was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon but could not get game time in all three games played.



The 26-year-old is currently ranked as the fourth choice in the team despite his superb form in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.



But according to him, he is prepared and ever ready anytime he is given the opportunity.



“I am really prepared for the starting role and I will prove myself if I am given the chance to be in the post,” Attah said on Asempa FM.

“I am always ready to prove that local players are also good. Anytime I am given the chance to keep the post for the Black Stars, I will definitely do my best,” he added.



Attah is expected to be named in Black Stars squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff games against Nigeria scheduled for this month.



Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29.