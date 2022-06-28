I’m ready for Black Starlets job - Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed his desire to coach any national youth team when given the opportunity.

Ghana’s youth teams have had a poor run of results recently, leading to the national under 17 and 20 teams missing out on next year’s U17 and U20 African Cup of Nations and World Cup, respectively.



Speaking on Friday Night Football, Laryea Kingston, currently, the head coach of the FC Nordsjælland under 19 team, said he is waiting for the call from the GFA to serve his country.



According to him, serving his country remains one of his major ambitions.

“Anytime the FA will call me, and they believe that I have what it takes to help the country, I’m ready to serve. I’m just waiting for that call. It’s one of my ambition to serve my country. I can have a coaching job in Europe and any part of the world, but if I don’t serve my country, it will be something that will not be complete in my life. At the moment, I’m ready when it comes to juvenile football.”



“I have ideas about how to develop players, so if the nation gives me the opportunity to coach one of the youth national teams, I will be more than happy to bring all my experiences and the knowledge that I have acquired throughout my coaching career on board,” he added.