I'm ready for Nigeria - Black Stars new boy Elisha Owusu declares

Black Stars new boy, Elisha Owusu is upbeat about the team’s chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Gent midfielder is convinced that the motivation of playing at the World Cup will spur on Ghana to beat the Super Eagles.



Owusu views the World Cup as a historic moment for every player and is ready to help Ghana make a fourth appearance.



Speaking to pressmen upon arrival in Ghana for the first leg of the fixture, Elisha Owusu said he was thrilled to have been invited to represent Ghana.

“Every player wants to play in the World Cup. It’s a big game and we know it will be hard but we are Ghana. But we are hopeful and will do everything to be at the World Cup“.



Elisha added on making his debut in the game when selected by the coach said: “I am ready for the coach and if he calls me i will be ready”.



Elisha Owusu could make his Ghana debut on Friday, March 25, 2022 when the Black Stars take on rivals Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game is the first leg of a fixture that will determine which of the two West African powerhouses grab one of five sports available for Africa at the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



The return leg of the fixture is slated for March 29 in Abuja, Nigeria.