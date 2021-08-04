I’m ready for the Black Stars invitation – Kofi Mensah

Ashantigold goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah

Ashantigold goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah has revealed that he is eyeing a call-up to the senior national team and is ever ready to represent the Black Stars when called upon.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper joined the Miners for the second half of the Ghana Premier League season and has gone on to wrestle the number one slot following his phenomenal performances since his arrival.



The former Power Dynamos goalkeeper has been an immense contributor to the solidification of the Miners’ backline since his arrival and was in top form on Sunday as the Miners eased past Berekum Chelsea in the 2021 MTN FA Cup Semi-finals.



Speaking after the MTN FA Cup semi-finals victory over Berekum Chelsea, Mensah told FMIG that he is more than ready to represent the Black Stars whenever he is called upon.

“Football is about time and if my time comes and they [Black Stars] call me I’m ready” – Kofi Mensah told FMIG.



“Ghana is my country and if they [Black Stars] call me I’m ready to represent the team. I believe in myself that I can represent the Black Stars and I believe my time will come. So anytime they call me, I’m ready to join the team” – Mensah added.