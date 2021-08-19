I’m ready to assist team Ghana – Frimpong Manso

Frimpong Manso, Former Asante Kotoko Coach

Former Asante Kotoko Coach Frimpong Manso has expressed his willingness to work with the technical team of the Black Stars if he is called upon to help the Black Stars prepare before and during the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place next year in Cameroon.

Ghana has been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C of the Afcon.



Coach C.K Akonnor’s side will play their first two matches in Yaoundé before travelling up North to Garoua for the final Group C encounter.



Speaking in an interview with Class Sports on his availability to assist the team, especially, in scouting opponents if he is called upon, Coach Frimpong Manso who was also a former defender for the national team said he wants the best for the country and will therefore avail himself.

“I’ll be available, we’ve worked together before…I’ve good cooperation with coach David Duncan so if anything like that should come, I wouldn’t mind but rather try to also help. I’m a Ghanaian also so we want the best for Ghana,” he stated.



The Black Stars are in search of their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982 and the head coach C.K Akonnor has been tasked to end the 39-year trophy drought in Cameroon.