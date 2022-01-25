I’m ready to coach the Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana International, Mohammed Polo has expressed his readiness to become the next Black Stars coach.



The quest for new Black Stars coach has come up following reports of Milovan Rajevac’s dismissal.



The Serbian led the Black Stars to their worst performance history as the team failed to win a game and were knocked out of the group stages with 1 point.



As Ghana searches for the next coach to fill the vacant position, the ‘Dribbling Magician’ has revealed his desire to lead the senior national team.

According to him, despite the bad treatment which has been metered to him and other coaches by football authorities, he will still accept the Ghana job due to patriotism.



“The things they’ve don’t to some of us coaches, they should be ashamed. But because we are patriotic and the people who have helped us we will consider,” the 1978 AFCON winner told Vision 1 in an interview.



He added, “I always give of my best because I do it wholeheartedly. It's only when there is a grand scheme which makes us experience what we are going through.”



When asked if he would accept the Black Stars job, Polo said, “you will accept it, why not I’m a Ghanaian.”



The Black Stars next focus is on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ghana has been pared against Nigeria for the playoff between March 24 to 29.