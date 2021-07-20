I’m ready to deliver for Wolfsberger AC – Augustine Boakye

Augustine Boakye, WAFA player

Outgoing WAFA star Augustine Boakye has insisted he is ready for the challenge at Austrian side Wolfsberger AC.

The 20-year old who confirmed his move to the Austrian Bundesliga outfit penned a four-year deal and is expected to play a key role for the side next season.



He is rated as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League following his swashbuckling performance in the 2020/21 season.



Reacting to his move to the club, Augustine Boakye indicated he is ready to deliver for his new outfit as he set sights on hitting the ground running in Austria in the 2021/22 season.

“I’m ready to deliver in Austria because when you play in the Ghana Premier League before traveling it helps you as a player.”



“I have been able to play with some experienced players this season and I believe I am prepared for my new adventure,” he told Angel TV.



He finished the season as the top assist and also scooping several man-of-the-match awards in the process.