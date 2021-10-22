I’m ready to develop women's football in Ghana - Robert Sackey

Former coach of Ghana's Black Princesses, Robert Bob Sackey

Former coach of Ghana's Black Princesses, Robert Bob Sackey believes the way forward for women’s football in Ghana, is through intentional efforts to seek its development.

In a discussion, he called for the GFA and sports ministry to proactively push for the improvement of women’s football by establishing a development plan for the sport.



He made the point in an interview on Sports Update on Kasapa FM.



The Black Queens were involved in this year’s edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup, where they were humiliated by South Africa in their opening game. After their final game which ended in a 2-0 victory over Cameroon, Black Queen’s Coach, Mercy Tagoe was brutish in her description of the attitude towards women’s football administration in the country.



“I respect them [Cameroon] so much because they have taken the women’s football to the next level and we all have to look at it and emulate. We are joking, believe you me, we do this today, tomorrow we do that and next time when we are called we think we will get there. When you sleep, others will wake up and do it for you to see,” she said in her post-match presser.



Commenting on the development, Coach Sackey, who has been in the United States of America for the past 30-years believes Ghana has been sluggish in keeping up with the rest of the continent in women’s football development.

“A country like the United States of America for example, last year during the time when the pandemic was really rife, unveiled a four-year development plan on charting a future path for the growth of women’s football," he said.



Robert Sackey who was the former national under-20 women's female team Coach is passionate about developing women football in Ghana.



He has been working for Mavericks Soccer in the United States and is a holder of a FIFA license A.



Coach Sackey thus used the opportunity to wish the Black Queens well in their upcoming game against the super Falcons.