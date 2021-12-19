I'm ready to help GFA break Ghana's 40 years AFCON jinx - George Afriyie

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie

Former Black Stars management committee member, George Afriyie, has said he is willing to do everything in his capacity to help Ghana win the 2021 African Cup of Nations(AFCON).



The former Ghana FA vice president said he is prepared to offer his support to the current FA in the quest to end the country's 40 years wait for the AFCON trophy.



Ghana have also qualified for the final qualifying round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars will know their opponent for the playoffs in January as they look to qualify for the World Cup finals after missing the last edition in 2018.

George Afriyie in an interview with Akoma FM was full of confidence the team will progress, adding that he is ready to help.



“Yes we can and we are on course to qualify. I support the FA in all aspects that they must do to secure qualification for the Black Stars and I’m ever ready to support them to achieve this goal by winning the AFCON so we can end the forty years drought.”



1982 in Libya was Ghana's last triumph when they beat the host nation 7-6 on penalties to clinch their fourth trophy.



The next AFCON will be staged in Cameroon from January 9 to February 9. Thus, the tournament is 22 days away from kick-off.