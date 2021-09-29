I’m ready to join Asante Kotoko - Berekum Chelsea captain Stephen Amankonah

Berekum Chelsea captain, Stephen Amankonah

Berekum Chelsea skipper Stephen Amankonah has expressed readiness to feature for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The enterprising forward enjoyed a successful 2020/21 campaign with the Berekum based club scoring several times in as many matches, he played for the club.



In an interview, Stephen Amankonah declared his desire to play for the Porcupine Warriors in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

“I have Kotoko at heart and want to play for them but monetary issues have been the stumbling block. I am praying things will go through for me so I can join Kotoko. I am ready to play for the club and showcase my talent to the team” he said.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League will kick start on October 29 and Amankonah will hope to join the Porcupine Warriors before the season starts.