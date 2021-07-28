I’m ready to listen to offers - Dennis Korsah

Ebusua Dwarfs captain, Dennis Korsah

Ebusua Dwarfs captain Dennis Korsah says he is open to leaving the club should he get any good offer.

The left-back had an impressive season with the Cape Coast-based side and has been adjudged by HappyFM as the best left-back in the Ghana Premier League.



Dennis Korsah’s impressive performance in the campaign earned him a call-up to the Black Stars B.



He scored against the two Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the season from a set-piece which is becoming his trademark.

Speaking on his team’s relegation and his future ahead of next season he said: “It was sad we got relegated from the Ghana Premier League. We will learn from it and move forward. It’s likely I will consider a move if I get a good offer. I want a new challenge and also get the chance to play in Europe as well when the opportunity comes. My doors are always opened to any club".



Dennis Korsah stated it was a dream come true to get a call-up to the Black Stars and he is hoping for a second call-up in the future.



Korsah is a student and currently studying Physical Education at the University of Cape Coast.