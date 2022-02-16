I’m ready to offer advise to young players – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has stressed that he is open to mentoring young players who require moulding.

The all-time top goal-scorer of the Black Stars is currently not playing active football but has not retired from the game as well.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview as the conversation continues on how to save the collapsing Ghana football, Asamoah Gyan shared his readiness to advise young players willing to learn.



“Definitely, anytime we see them we try to give our advice. It's up to them too, whether they take it or not. There are a lot of people who look up to me, there are a lot of young ones coming out, seeing me on the screens. So anytime anyone needs my advice, I am around," the Ghana great said.

During the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Asamoah Gyan was not part of the Ghana team that failed and crashed out at the group stage.



Asamoah Gyan, 36, last played for Legon Cities FC and according to speculations, he is set for a big comeback to play one final season of football.



