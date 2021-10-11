I’m ready to play anywhere for Ghana – Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has made known his readiness to apply himself to whatever the coach of the team will instruct him to.



Partey was one of three goal scorers as the Black Stars defeated The Warriors of Zimbabwe 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium last Friday.



Partey started the game as Ghana’s deepest lying midfielder where he dictated the game for the Black Stars.

The Arsenal midfielder was, however, liberated in the later stages of the game which saw him launch more attacks and eventually score a fine solo goal for Ghana.



Addressing the press on his preferred role for the Black Stars, Partey said that he prepared to sacrifice for every position to see the team triumph.



“It’s not about where I play for the Black Stars, it depends on the coach and any role I am given to play. I will just do whatever I’m asked to do to help the national team,” he added.



Ghanaians will hope that the 28-year-old will reproduce the second half form when the Black Stars meet Zimbabwe in the return fixture.



Partey is a member of the team that travelled to Zimbabwe on Sunday night and is expected to start for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew, the captain of the side is focused on the game and hopeful that the Black Stars will return from Zimbabwe with the three maximum points.



“Great game but importantly massive three points. Time to recover and go again. Always a pleasure Black Stars. Alhamdulilah”



The win over Zimbabwe has taken Ghana to second on Group G with just one point behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.