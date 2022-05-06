I’m ready to play as many matches for Malmo – Malik Abubakari declares

Malik Abubakari

Ghanaian striker, Malik Abubakari has declared his readiness to play as many matches for Malmo FF in Sweden.

The highly-rated goal monger was signed by the Swedish giants last year by Portuguese outfit Casa Pia.



Despite working very hard, Malik Abubakari is yet to enjoy regular playing time at his club.



While reports say he is frustrated, the Ghanaian forward says he understands these things happen in football.



He notes that he is already settled at Malmo and ready to play whenever he is needed.

“No, I'm not in any adjustment phase. I've felt that way ever since I came. It's people's feelings, maybe someone can say I need time to adjust. No, I have nothing to adapt to.



“I'm ready to play, I want to do it and be out there fighting and sweating for my team. Winning matches and making my fans happy,” Malik Abubakari told Fotbollskanalen in an interview.



In the coming weekend, Malik Abubakar will hope to be given the chance to play for Malmo FF when the team takes on Mjallby.