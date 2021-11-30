I'm ready to play for Black Stars- Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed playing for Black Stars during AFCON 2012

Aduana Stars FC striker, Yahaya Mohammed has declared his readiness to return to the Black Stars after rediscovering his form.



Yahaya missed the latter part of last season due to a shoulder injury. This season, he resumed action for the Fire boys in a 5-2 home win against Real Tamale United.



The veteran striker marked his return with a goal and subsequently handed Aduana a first away win of the term with a stunning freekick against Legon Cities FC. His back-to-back goals took his tally for the Dormaa based side to 40 goals in 51 games since signing for the club in 2015.

The former Asante Kotoko talisman had his maiden Black Star call-up in 2007, making five appearances for the national team.



When asked whether he would want a call up if he keeps his form, the 33-year-old answered that: “The League will speak for me on my national team call up. I am available and ready to play for me when I get the invite”, he told Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Yahaya continued that he will do his best to improve the performance of Aduana.



“I will do my best to help Aduana Stars anytime I come on the field. Now our performance must improve after the win. Our defeat to King Faisal was a wake-up call for all of us”.



Aduana Stars are positioned din the top four with 8 points after five games.