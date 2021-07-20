I’m ready to rebrand King Faisal and sell shares to public - Grusah

Alhaji Grusah, Bankroller for King Faisal

Controversial bankroller for Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, says he is prepared to sell shares to the public.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, Mr. Grusah said it has become financially difficult for him to manage the team alone.



For this reason, he was prepared to sell shares to the public.



Aside from that, he is also considering relocating the team to Techiman.



If that becomes successful, the team would become Techiman King Faisal and no longer Kumasi-based King Faisal.

According to him, although he has operated the team in Kumasi for several years, they have not treated him well.



He also slammed Kotoko accusing them of sabotage.



He said the team had planned to have relegated but God has been graceful to King Faisal.