0
Menu
Sports

I’m really happy for Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard

Eddie Nketiah 456789876 Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal skipper, Martin Odegaard is happy for Eddie Nketiah after the striker scored in their 3-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The 23-year-old, who has been tipped to replace injured Gabriel Jesus put up an impressive display to help the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the league table.

West Ham took the lead against the run of play through Said Benrahma who smashed a confident penalty down the middle. Bukayo Saka bagged the equaliser. Gabriel Martinelli put the hosts ahead before Nketiah sealed the points for Mikel Arteta's side.

"It was a great goal. I think the whole build-up was good and the way he turns in the box and the finish," Odegaard said in his post-match interview

"I’m really, really happy for him to come in and do a performance like this. So, so happy for him."

Nketiah lasted the entire duration of the game at the Emirates stadium.

He has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scored four goals, and provided one assist.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: