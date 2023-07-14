0
Menu
Sports

I'm really looking forward to the new season with Stuttgart - Jamie Leweling

Jamie Leweling Jamie Leweling

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling is overjoyed as his long-awaited transfer to VfB Stuttgart has become a reality ahead of the upcoming Germany Bundesliga campaign.

The talented player has joined the club on a season-long loan deal on Thursday after a fairly successful season with Union Berlin.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Jamie Leweling said, "It's nice that the move to VfB worked out. I already know a few players from the squad, for example, I played with Genki Haraguchi at Union Berlin and Josha Vagnoman and Roberto Massimo at the U21s."

The young forward, in his first interview after completing the transfer, stated that he is eagerly looking forward to the new season and is determined to contribute to the team's success.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and want to help the team have a good season."

Having made 49 appearances in the Bundesliga, Jamie Leweling scored six goals and providing three assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku