I’m really sorry - Seth Osei apologises to Ashgold after move to Kotoko failed

Ashanti Gold player, Seth Osei

Asante Kotoko could not afford Seth Osei's $80,000 price tag

Seth Osei discloses his love for Asante Kotoko



We need unity, commitment and hard work to achieve our goals- Seth Osei



Ashanti Gold SC winger, Seth Osei, has pleaded with the Miners fraternity to forgive him after he publicly announced his readiness to play for regional rivals Asante Kotoko SC.



Osei declared that he is ready to play for Kotoko after the latter showed interest in the quick feet winger during the off-season transfer window.



“I love Asante Kotoko Sporting Club. I’m ready to join the club because it is the club I love,” he told Pure FM in September.

Unfortunately, the Porcupines could not afford Ashanti Gold's $80,000 asking price, hence the move collapsed.



After the transfer could not materialise, Osei has issued an apology.



“I wasn’t pleading to anyone to come and buy me. If you heard my statement then you will understand what I meant. I will take this platform to say sorry to everyone. Especially the supporters of Ashgold, Kwaku Frimpong(club president), the management and everyone that they should pardon me, they should forgive me. We all make mistakes in life and I don’t think they should hold this (against me). I always play football my heart. So, whatever I said that did not go well with everyone in Obuasi really sorry,” he told Kessben FM.



He added that the club's target for the 2021/2022 season is to either win the league or top four.



“Everyone’s goal is to win the league or to be in the top four but it will come with hard work and commitment and unity and with love. So, if we are able to combine this together, I think we will achieve our goals.”