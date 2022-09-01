2
I'm retired, and I'm not coming back - Stephen Appiah amid reports Black Stars return

Stephen Appiah 26 Stephen Appiah

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has denied reports that he could return to the Black Stars.

The 41-year-old retired from football in 2012 and was honoured with a testimonial match at Accra Sports Stadium in 2015.

However, a recent video of the ex-Juventus midfielder training has sparked speculation about a possible return to active football.

Appiah responded to this on his Twitter page, saying the video was an advertisement he shot in Thailand and that he is still retired.

“This was an advert I shot in Thailand for Vitamilk oooo... Retired 10 years ago and I am not turning back... Just ignore any such news,” he tweeted.

Appiah captained Ghana to their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance in Germany in 2006.

Appiah rose through the ranks, from U-17 to U-20, to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

He is widely regarded as one of Ghana's greatest captains, having contributed to the implementation of a flat bonus structure for both local and foreign-based players.







 
