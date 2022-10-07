0
Menu
Sports

I’m satisfied with my playing time at Freiburg - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel Kofi Kyereh Droht Ein Ausfall Fuer Die Partie Gegen Hannover 1 1 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that he is excited he is now playing regularly at SC Freiburg.

The talented forward joined the German Bundesliga club from Bundesliga 2 outfit, FC St. Pauli, in the summer transfer window.

At the start of the 2022/23 football season, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh had to juggle between making substitute appearances for SC Freiburg and playing for the U23 team.

However, following an injury to attacking midfielder Roland Sallai, the Black Stars asset in the last few matches of his team has been a starter.

Speaking after his recent top performances for SC Freiburg, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he is happy he is playing regularly and is able to help his team.

"I am very satisfied with my development. That was what I set out to do: to get more playing time. I am glad and grateful that I am given the chance. It's definitely fantastic. I wake up every morning and am happy that I am where I am,” the Ghana forward said after scoring for his team in the 2-1 win against Mainz 05.

With his current form, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh looks set to play more starting roles for his team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso