I’m so grateful Hearts won the league during my time as supporter’s chairman - Elvis Herman

Elvis Hesse Herman Junior, Hearts of Oak of Oak supporter’s Chair

Accra Hearts of Oak of Oak supporter’s leader, Elvis Hesse Herman Junior is grateful the side won the Ghana Premier League title during his time.

The Phobians have been confirmed as Ghana champions and will represent the country in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.



The Ghanaian giants were confirmed as champions on the penultimate game of the season following their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.



Their main rivals Kotoko were beaten 2-1 in Bechem to give Hearts a four points advantage with one game remaining.

The league becomes the first league title for Hearts of Oak since 2009 and Elvis Herman is grateful it is under reign as supporter’s chairman that they have been able to assists, the board and management to chalk that feat.



“It’s a great feeling, we’ve come a long way, we fought along the way, we tried along the way and we’ve made marry along the way and I want to thank the Almighty God, the board chairman, and all the supporters for making this possible especially from the board chairman to every single Hearts of Oak supporter,” he said.



“I am so grateful that it is during our time that we have been able to assist the board and management to win this trophy.”