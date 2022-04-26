I'm still the best lightweight boxer in the world - Gameboy Tagoe

Former IBO lightweight champion, Emmanuel ‘Gameboy’ Tagoe

Ghanaian boxer, Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe has described himself as the best boxer in the lightweight division despite losing his eliminator fight to American boxer Ryan Garcia.



Gameboy lost via unanimous decision to American boxer Ryan Garcia in the United States on April 9.



Following the loss, Gameboy made excuses that he injured his right hand and leg prior to the bout but still had to fight.



He professed that Garcia’s inability to knock him down even with his handicapped situation proves that he is one of the best in the lightweight division.

“If you look at the way I fought, I could have won but for my right hand and leg injuries. I am the first boxer to take him to all the 12 rounds and it tells you I’m the best he has fought so far,” Gameboy told Graphic Sports.



“I don’t see any fighter in the world currently who can defeat me at the lightweight division. Frankly speaking, I don’t see any boxer,” he said.



The 33-year-old former IBO lightweight champion claimed that he was even forced to fight Garcia at the super-lightweight instead of his normal lightweight division.



“When I got to the United States, we were told Garcia could only make weight at the region of 139 pounds while the required weight for lightweight is 135 pounds, so I fought at super-lightweight and that is why I struggled,” he explained.



Gameboy who has a record of 34 fights, 32 wins [15 K.O’s] and 2 defeats, has revealed this commitment to bounce back to the ring after the defeat.