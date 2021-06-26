I'm sure it will be a fabulous Sunday - Frank Annoh Dompreh

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has delved into the crunch Hearts vs Kotoko game which comes off on Sunday.

Hearts will host their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League matchday 31 tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.



With four matches to end the season there is still very little to separate the top two sides with Hearts of Oak leading the Ghana Premier League table with superior goal difference.



The match is seen by many as the tiebreaker with a lot at stake for any of the teams that end up losing on the day.



The Majority Chief Whip in a post on his Twitter handle on Friday says that he expects an interesting and exciting game that will go beyond three points but has no doubt his beloved Kotoko will triumph.

“Sunday's Hearts of Oak v Asante Kotoko super clash promises to be a heated & crucial one, especially due to our head-to-head tiebreaker system. There's more at stake than 3 points,” part of the MPs post reads.



“I wish all the teams well, but I have absolutely no doubt it will be a FABULOUS match. #AKSC,” the Twitter post from the MP concludes.



The match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will kick off at 3pm local time at the Accra Sports Stadium.