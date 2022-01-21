I’m surprised, disappointed in Black Stars AFCON exit - Cameroon legend Geremi Njitap

The Black Stars were booted out of the competition by Comoros

Cameroon and Chelsea legend, Geremi Njitap, has expressed his disappointment in the Black Stars' poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time African champions recorded their worse performance at the AFCON and their first exit in the group stage since 2006 after defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.



The four-time African Champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to AFCON debutants and subsequently exited Group C.



Ghana will now have to wait until 2023 in the search of a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.

Speaking to GBC’s Benjamin Willie Graham, the former Chelsea star said, “I’m very disappointed because as a former player I know that Ghana used to be among the favourites all the time in AFCON”



“But I am very surprised and disappointed that they have been knocked out in the first round. I don’t know what happened. Maybe something happened because it is not only me who is surprised but also a lot of fans from Ghana”



“I will speak with my friend Tony [Baffoe] because he is close to the team. He is the one to give me a good reason why the team performed this way because if you look at the squad that Ghana has it is surprising that they have been knocked out in the first round,”