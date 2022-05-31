I'm the best Ghanaian striker currently - Kwabena Owusu boasts

MKE Ankaragucu forward, Kwabena Owusu

MKE Ankaragucu forward, Kwabena Owusu, has named himself as the best Ghanaian striker currently.



Owusu, in the Turkish second-tier, scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 23 matches.



The 24-year-old claims he is the best Ghanaian striker, adding that perhaps the Black Stars technical team is yet to notice him.

“Of course, is me. I will not say the technical of the Black Stars have not been fair to me but maybe they have not seen me yet,” he told Original FM as quoted by footballghana.com



He added that his omission from the Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers only motivates him to be better.



“Every coach has his player, maybe the performance I am putting up in recent times does not satisfy the technical team. So, I think this is the time for me to focus and put in more effort to reach the level the coaches need. Maybe, I am not yet at the level they need, so it is up to me to push harder and be there.”



He concluded that although it hurts to be left out of the squad, his omission is not related to an issue.



“So, I don’t think there is an issue with my snub. Of course, I'm worried about missing out on the squad for the qualifiers and no player will be happy when omitted. Sometimes I feel pain but I just have to let it go.”

Head coach Otto Addo officially announced his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, at 19:00 GMT.



