0
Menu
Sports

I'm the best left back in Ghana - Imoro Ibrahim declares amid Dennis Korsah comparison

Imoro Ibrahim 345678 Asante Kotoko defender, Imoro Ibrahim

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dennis Korsah gets Black Stars call-up

Imoro Ibrahim eyes Black Stars call-up

Imoro Ibrahim wins Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko left back, Imoro Ibrahim has declared himself as the best left back in the Ghana Premier League amidst debate about who is the better player between him and Dennis Korsah.

Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both players staking claims in the Black Stars.

The performance of the duo for their respective clubs ignited some form of heated debate on social media about who is the better between the two.

However, Imoro Ibrahim has accepted the challenge between him and Korsah but declared himself as the best left back in Ghana.

"Yeah, I have worked for it so I see myself as the best," Imoro Ibrahim said in an interview with GHOne TV when asked if he is the best left back in the country.

Both Imoro Ibrahim and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah are currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies preparing for national assignments.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Related Articles: