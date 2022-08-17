2
I'm the news - Asamoah Gyan reacts to backlash after his World Cup declaration

Asamoah Gyan12121 Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has sent a cryptic message to his critics following his statement that he wants to be part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIUFA World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan has been trending since making that statement in his interview with the BBC which has divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again. I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I’m improving faster than he thought," Asamoah Gyan said.

He has received some public backlash following his request for a last dance at the World Cup with the Black Stars with many stating that he shouldn't even dream about playing in the national team again.

Reacting to the negative feedbacks, Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page that he would continue making the news for his critics to talk.

"ONE MAN THOUSAND “I’m the news and go make u keep talking," the all-time top scorer of Africa at the FIFA World Cup tweeted.



