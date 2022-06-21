‘I’m the next Jordan Ayew for Ghana’ – Goal-Poacher Kwame Opoku

Kwame Opoku

Goal-Poacher Kwame Opoku says he’s the next Jordan Ayew for Ghana’s Black Stars in the next few years ahead.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC striker believes he’s got what it takes to become the next Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars team.



Opoku, who currently plays for USM Alger in the Algeria Ligue 1 has been capped twice for the Black Stars under the tenure of former head coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor



He however failed to earn a spot in the team under both former manager Milovan Rajevac and current boss Otto Addo for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon and in the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is confident of a return to the team anytime soon.



”I’m the next Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars squad. If I am fit, I will start ahead of Inaki Williams and other strikers,” the USM Alger striker told Accra-based Atinka FM.