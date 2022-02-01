I’m the right man for Black Stars job - Annor Walker claims

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has declared his readiness to handle the Black Stars if given the opportunity.



The Black Stars head coach role became vacant after the GFA sacked Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s worst-ever performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.



With reports indicating that Otto Addo and Chris Hughton are the two leading candidates for the job, Annor Walker has claimed that he is the right man for the job and not the aforementioned coaches.

“Why not? If I’m given the chance, I don’t think it is bad. It is left with me to do a good job,” he said when asked about the vacant Black Stars coaching role.



“Are the foreign players the only ones that can play for the national team? We have local players who are equally good. You saw Kotoko players just like Olympics players, Medeama have players so we have players who can also play the national team,” Walker told AshesGyamera.com in an interview.



He also urged the Ghana Football Association to create an enabling atmosphere that will ensure that local players get a fair opportunity in the national team.



“So, it is left us and the FA to decide who should play the national team. That is right [as more local players should be given the opportunity to represent Ghana]. I think it will also help so to me that is how I see it,” he added.